Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League Final

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Arsenal take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final and you can follow live updates from the Budapest showpiece right here on ESPN.

Mikel Arteta's side are vying for their first Champions League trophy, fresh off ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, and now stand just one victory away from the summit of European football.

Standing in their way are a formidable PSG side looking to become the first team since Real Madrid in 2018 to defend their European crown.

Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, to reach their first Champions League final in 20 years.

It could be a season for the history books, as the Gunners aim to take a step up from English champions to claiming Europe's most prestigious prize for the first time.

It's been a rather smooth sailing journey to Budapest, with PSG set to be perhaps the most stern test yet, as Arsenal look to avenge their elimination at the hands of the French giants in last season's Champions League semifinal.

PSG went on to thrash Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy and have now set their sights on retaining their crown.

Should they do so successfully, they will become the first team since Real Madrid in 2018 to win the trophy back-to-back.

Luis Enrique is on the hunt for his third title as head coach, after winning it with Barcelona in 2015, and will hope his experience in the competition will shine through again tonight.

PSG have scored 18 goals against four different English sides in this Champions League campaign, with Arsenal set to be the toughest test yet, boasting one of the best defences in the world.

The French champions edged Bayern Munich 6-5 over two legs in the semifinal, playing out a game for the ages to book their spot in Budapest.