Billy Gilmour World Cup injury scare worries Scotland boss Steve Clarke

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Scotland manager Steve Clarke has said he is "100% worried" about Billy Gilmour's World Cup prospects after the Napoli midfielder was forced off injured in Saturday's 4-1 friendly win over Curacao.

The 24-year-old came off worst in a challenge late in the first half and after playing on for a few minutes he pulled up in clear distress and fell to the floor before after attempting a routine pass.

Gilmour was able to walk off the pitch and was immediately taken for a scan to determine if he will be able to fly out to America with the squad on Sunday.

Billy Gilmour was forced off the pitch with an injury during Scotland's pre-World Cup friendly against Curacao. WM Sport Media/Getty Images

"Obviously one big disappointment is the injury to Billy and we're just waiting on it," the manager said. "He'll be assessed and we'll find out how bad it is. He's gone for a scan so I haven't had a chance to speak to him.

Asked if he was worried, Clarke said: "Yep, 100% worried. Obviously he hurt himself in the tackle and then he made the decision he had to come off so that tells you he himself knew it wasn't right.

"We'll just have to wait and see. There's no point in speculating or thinking the worst. Let's wait and see what the medics say. I'm sitting here hoping and praying that he's on the plane with us."

If Gilmour is forced to withdraw, Tyler Fletcher, the 19-year-old son of former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, has put himself in the frame for a dramatic call-up.

The Manchester United midfielder was not in the 26-man squad named by Clarke, but was one of five young players given the chance to join them for training over the past week to boost numbers and gain experience.

After impressing senior players and coaching staff, Fletcher was then thrust in for a surprise debut as a second-half substitute against Curacao and produced an accomplished 45-minute display.

Asked about his options if he is forced to make a change to his squad, Clarke said: "Obviously I've got Connor Barron, Andy Irving, Lennon Miller, and you see for yourself how good young Tyler is. I'll probably keep him awake tonight as well.

"The three that I mentioned are on standby. Obviously Tyler joined us this week. He's trained well this week so he's a little bit closer than the other three but I'd need to have a big discussion with my staff and decide the best way to go."

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Scotland came from behind to claim victory through a strike from teenage winger Findlay Curtis, a Lawrence Shankland double and a Ryan Christie penalty after Curacao had former Brighton forward Jürgen Locadia sent off in the first half.

Clarke admitted he would have preferred if the match had stayed 11-a-side so his team were properly tested a fortnight ahead of their World Cup opener against Haiti.

"We wanted to finish with a smile on our face," he said. "We wanted to make the long journey over knowing that we'd got a victory and scored a few goals, so, yeah, that's nice."