Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday, and one of their biggest rivals -- Chelsea -- made sure to rub salt in the wound immediately.

The final play came down to a penalty shootout, which the Parisian side won 4-3 after a 1-1 scoreline after regular and extra time. Paris Saint-Germain became just the second team to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

For Arsenal, the loss extends their quest to win their first Champions League title. They've lost both of their final appearances in 2006 and 2026.

Therefore, the only team in London to win the Champions League remains Chelsea, who have won it twice (2012 and 2021). The Blues took to social media right as PSG won the title, advertising stadium tours at Stamford Bridge with the UCL trophy center stage.

The club wrote in the caption: "Come and visit London's Home of Trophies. Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now."

Chelsea and Arsenal are fierce rivals in the English Premier League, with Chelsea in southwest London and Arsenal in the north.

Over 121 years, the two sides have met more than 200 times, including in the 2019 Europa League final, which Chelsea won. In four matches across all competitions this season, Arsenal defeated Chelsea three times and the clubs drew once.

The Champions League has been a common theme of trolling chants aimed at Arsenal fans by Chelsea followers -- and beyond. They often belt out: "Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that."

Arsenal won the Premier League last week for the first time since 2004. However, after Saturday, the Blues can still hold a prominent accomplishment over their rivals -- two Champions League final victories in 2012 and 2021.

And it didn't take long after the final whistle for Chelsea to show it off.