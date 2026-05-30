Declan Rice 'proud' of Arsenal teammates after 'gutting' Champions League final defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal's Declan Rice said he was "gutted" but proud of his teammates after losing the Champions League final on penalties.

The newly-crowned Premier League winners were beaten 4-3 by Paris Saint-Germain in a shootout in Budapest on Saturday after the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

"It's gutting," the midfielder told TNT Sports. "It's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties.

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"We try to take a lot of perspective from how far we've come as a group. It's been an incredible season -- our 63rd game in all competitions tonight -- giving it absolutely everything up until this point.

"We took the game to penalties. I know it's a lottery, but it's football. You can either win on pens or you lose on pens, and some of the best teams ever have lost on penalties in finals. We were on the receiving end of that tonight. Look, we win together, we lose together.

Declan Rice scored his penalty but ended up on the losing side. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"I'm so proud of this group and these boys. What a season, it's been incredible. I can't speak highly enough of everyone.

"I'm obviously gutted but I'm just trying to take a little bit of perspective from when we started back last July to where we are now. It's been an incredible journey this season. We'll be back."