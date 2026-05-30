Thierry Henry after Champions League final defeat: 'That is a great season for Arsenal'

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Thierry Henry has defended Arsenal after they lost the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain, calling it "a great season" for the club.

The London club were defeated 4-3 on penalties after Ousmane Dembélé cancelled out Kai Havertz's early strike and the teams went into the shootout tied at 1-1.

"People don't like to embrace failure -- and this is not failure, that is a great season for Arsenal Football Club," the Frenchman told CBS Sports.

Arsenal held the defending champions at arms length for the first half before PSG's pressure eventually told in the 64th minute when Cristhian Mosquera brought down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box and Dembélé converted the resulting penalty.

"You came short against an outstanding team, you pushed them all the way," Henry continued.

"But failure helps you win so make sure you feel it and don't keep it too much but we'll be back."

Henry also offered words of support to Gabriel, who put the decisive spot-kick over the bar.

"When you go and take a penalty I will always have respect for you," the Arsenal great said. "How he played the whole season, and how he played tonight, was just immense.

"You missed the penalty but he went, though, he didn't hide."

Thierry Henry walked the Champions League trophy onto the pitch before the game. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Martin Keown, Henry's former teammate at Arsenal, also recognized Gabriel's contribution to Mikel Arteta's side this season.

"He's my favourite Arsenal player," he told TNT Sports. "I've watched him all season. I take a lot of joy in what he does.

"He doesn't have to be ashamed of anything that he's done tonight. He had the bottle to go up there and take it.

"OK, he missed it, but he was magnificent in the game. He's been a real leader for Arsenal."

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Keown also backed Arsenal to come back stronger next season.

"It's interesting how quickly they have learned under this manager," he said. "[Arteta] talks about the hurt and pain and that gives the team oxygen.

"Look at the support they're getting. These Arsenal fans, they know they're at the start of something special.

"There's a lot more for this team to come. They've just got to use that energy, that hurt, in next year's competition."

Information from PA was used in this report.