Luis Enrique: 'Lucky' Arsenal goal gave PSG huge challenge

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BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Luis Enrique said Arsenal's "lucky" sixth-minute goal in the Champions League final made it the toughest possible challenge for Paris Saint-Germain to seal back-to-back success in the competition with a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

Premier League champions Arsenal, bidding to win the club's first-ever Champions League, took an early lead when Kai Havertz raced clear to score the opening goal.

PSG eventually hauled themselves level with a second-half Ousmane Dembélé penalty before winning out on spot-kicks after dominating the game.

And PSG coach Luis Enrique, who joins Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley on three Champions League titles -- Carlo Ancelotti tops the list with five -- said that Arsenal's goal was the worst possible start for his team.

"I think the match started the best way for them [Arsenal]," Luis Enrique told TNT Sports. "They scored in a lucky action. After that it was pressure for them because they know how to defend.

"It was very tough. We are used to attacking in that way with a lot of players behind the ball, but against them they are strong physically. They try to take advantage in any action. Very tough.

"I think we deserved to draw the match and at the end, we are very happy winning that trophy."

Luis Enrique won the Champions League for the third time. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

PSG became only the second team after Real Madrid in the Champions League era, dating back to 1992, to win successive titles.

But despite that success and his own achievement in winning a third Champions League as a coach, Luis Enrique rejected being called a "legend."

"Legend? I'm not interested in that," he said. "I have only three, so I have to improve, but I will sign up for four.

"[My emotions are] mixed. Excitement, fatigue, everything. But this is the best moment of the season. We are still champions, two in a row, it's amazing.

"We deserved that. Our supporters, during the whole season. We deserve to be in the final, but it was very tough and difficult.

"Congratulations to Arsenal. They played great. It's normal. They try to take the match into phases they are strong.

"We tried to control the ball and press and we have won the title."

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PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said he is "confident" that Luis Enrique will stay at the club with contract talks still ongoing with the former Barcelona coach, whose current deal is due to expire at the end of next season.

"He's the best coach, I cannot answer the question but I'm really confident," Al-Khelaifi said. "It's all about the project and he is the best one for the project.

"He's very, very special, as a coach, human being, as a person, he is fantastic. He's the best coach in the world.

"He has done amazing with the team. With a young team, you know the story. I would also like to thank the players of PSG. This is also for them. They all gave to this project."