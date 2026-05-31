Socceroos vs. Mexico: Australia take on El Tri in pre-World Cup friendly

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PASADENA, California -- Welcome to the final call, the last audition that those wishing to impress Tony Popovic will get before the Socceroos coach names his final 26-player squad for the FIFA World Cup. It's ESPN's live coverage of Australia against Mexico at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California.

Adam Sheldon will be bringing you all the live play-by-play action across the 90 minutes, alongside reaction from Alex Hatzikostas and Joey Lynch on the ground in the United States.

In what is also the Socceroos' penultimate game before they officially commence their World Cup campaign against Türkiye, who will stand up and be counted? Will uncapped striker Tete Yengi get a chance to press his case as a late bolter? Who will be given a chance to impress in the midfield? Will Cristian Volpato, fresh from his sensational switch into Socceroos camp, make his international debut?

Follow all the action LIVE below.

Gamecast | Live blog | ESPN's Socceroos homepage