Mexico's Ochoa named to record 6th World Cup squad

Which host nation is the most ready for the World Cup? (2:47)

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Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will have the chance to play in a record sixth World Cup after being named in Mexico's 26-player roster.

Ochoa, 40, is the third player who'll have a chance to break the record for appearing in the most World Cups, along with Argentina great Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Mexico's roster named by coach Javier Aguirre is spearheaded by Fulham's Raúl Jiménez, AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez and teenage phenom Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana.

Other noteworthy names in the squad include dual-nationals Brian Gutiérrez and Armando González of Chivas, Atlético Madrid midfielder Obed Vargas and Real Betis' Álvaro Fidalgo.

Guillermo Ochoa is heading to a sixth World Cup with Mexico. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Before opening the tournament at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on June 11 against South Africa, El Tri will have a final tune-up against Serbia on June 4.

Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament alongside the United States and Canada, is the first country to host three World Cups.

Mexico's 2026 World Cup roster:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel, Carlos Acevedo

Defenders: Jesús Gallardo, Israel Reyes, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vázquez, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: Gilberto Mora, Edson Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Brian Gutiérrez, Obed Vargas, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Erik Lira, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado

Forwards: Armando González, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Alexis Vega