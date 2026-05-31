UCL Final stats: Enrique joins Guardiola, Zidane, Paisley with three titles, PSG's 45 goals, Arsenal's lowest 24.7%

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Paris Saint-Germain F.C. have reinforced their European superiority with back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles after defeating Arsenal in the final on Sunday.

Kai Havertz shocked PSG by giving Arsenal an early lead but the champions made it even after Ousmane Dembélé's second-half penalty, which came after Cristhian Mosquera's foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With the score 1-1 after 120 minutes, the result was decided on penalties with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães missing their shots and PSG became UCL winners once again.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the final.

3

PSG became only the third side ever to win both their league title and the European Cup/UEFA Champions League in back-to-back seasons, after Real Madrid (1956-57/1957-58) and Ajax (1971-72/1972-73).

3

Only Carlo Ancelotti (5) has now won more European Cup/UEFA Champions League trophies than Luis Enrique (3). He is now equal with Bob Paisley, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola with three European Cup/UCL titles as head coach.

The Spaniard also has the highest win percentage of any manager with 50+ games in UEFA Champions League history (63.3%).

24.7%

Arsenal's average possession (24.7%) was the lowest by a team in a UEFA Champions League final on record (since 2003-04), as well as their lowest in any match under Mikel Arteta where they had 11 men on the pitch throughout.

75%

PSG's possession ended at 75%, the highest in a UCL Final since they have that data available (since 2004). PSG also recorded 21 of the 28 shots in the match (75%).

226

Arsenal have played most games in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history to never lift the trophy (226).

That was the first UCL final since 2018 in which both teams scored �� pic.twitter.com/PZxEj5gC3l - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 30, 2026

4

Kai Havertz became only the fourth player in European Cup history (since 1955-56) to score in finals for multiple teams (he scored in 2021 final for Chelsea). He's the third to achieve the feat in the Champions League era (since 1992-93).

Havertz also became the third German to score in multiple European Cup finals after Gerd Müller (1974, 1975) and Franz Roth (1975, 1976).

7

PSG have won in each of their last 7 UEFA Champions League knockout stage ties against English clubs, including six since last season. They are also unbeaten in their last 10 UCL games vs. English opponents (7-3-0 W-D-L).

17

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé has 17 goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage (11 goals, 6 assists) since the start of last season -- most by any player in that span.

45

PSG have scored 45 goals in this season of UEFA Champions League, equalling 1999-00 Barcelona for most goals in a European Cup season (since 1955-56).

1

Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive penalty in the shootout. He is the first player to hit a penalty over the crossbar in a UCL final penalty shootout since Milan's Serginho in 2005 (vs Liverpool). It was the first penalty the Brazilian had ever taken for Arsenal.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.