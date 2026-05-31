Luis Garcia helps Toluca end 23-year Champions Cup title drought

Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Goalkeeper Luis García's shootout heroics lifted Toluca past UANL Tigres on Saturday, securing the club's first CONCACAF Champions Cup title in 23 years.

Jorge Díaz Price, who came into the match in the 88th minute, put the home side ahead at the end of the first period of extra time, but Brazilian defender Joaquim Pereira leveled things with a header in the 113th minute.

In the penalty shootout García saved attempts from Fernando Gorriarán and then José Juan Purata to give Toluca a 6-5 victory.

\The Red Devils, who defeated LAFC in the semifinals with a dramatic comeback victory, won the CONCACAF title for the third time in their history and first since 2003.

With the win, Toluca earned a place in both the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, where they joined the 2025 champion Cruz Azul.

CONCACAF has four spots allocated for the next Club World Cup.

The UANL Tigres were aiming for its second CONCACAF title, and its first since 2020.

With Toluca's victory, Mexican teams extended their winning streak to four consecutive titles in the Campeones Cup. The Seattle Sounders were the last non-Mexican team to win the title in 2022.

Tigres forward Marcelo Flores, who has been called up to the Canadian national team for the 2026 World Cup, suffered a right knee injury in the 77th minute. The team did not immediately disclose the severity of the injury, but the 22-year-old left the pitch in tears.