Transfer rumors, news: Álvarez still pushing for Barcelona move

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Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez still has his heart set on joining Barcelona, who could also still make an attempt to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Julián Álvarez scored 18 goals and assisted another nine last season for Atlético Madrid. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

- Julián Álvarez has informed both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain that his priority is to join Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Argentina international is said to have made his preference clear through his representatives, who are now focused on securing a move to the Camp Nou despite strong interest from elsewhere in Europe. Arsenal and PSG had both explored potential deals and remained hopeful of landing the Atlético Madrid forward, but Álvarez's desire to join Barça has reportedly complicated their plans. Atlético remain reluctant to let him go to a direct LaLiga rival, however, and went on the offensive by accusing Barça of a "relentless smear campaign" and mocking their pursuit of Álvarez in a series of social media posts.

- Barcelona have devised a plan to try and sign winger Marcus Rashford this summer despite already recruiting Anthony Gordon, according to the Daily Mail. England international Rashford is set to return to Manchester United this summer following a successful loan spell at Barça. With Gordon's recent arrival from Newcastle United, it was thought that the Spanish club might not have the resources to sign Rashford permanently as well. However, Barcelona will seemingly attempt to recruit Rashford at the end of the transfer window, once some of their financial restrictions have been lifted.

- José Mourinho "won't ask for star signings" at Real Madrid, Diario AS reports, saying the incoming coach wants players who are "hungry" and "with no ego" as part of his new team. Mourinho would like to sign "one or two centre-backs, a right-back, a left-back and two midfielders." Meanwhile, Cadena COPE reports that sources in Rodri's camp admit they've held conversations with Enrique Riquelme in recent days, with the Madrid presidential candidate telling them he'd like to sign the midfielder, although no negotiations took place.

- Inter Milan are weighing up a surprise move for Manchester City defender Rúben Dias if defender Yann Bisseck leaves the Serie A club this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. Inter view Portugal international Dias, who is under contract at the Etihad until 2029, as a potential marquee replacement and believe a deal could be structured as an initial loan with an obligation to sign him permanently. Christian Falk reports that Bayern Munich are monitoring Germany international Bisseck, who could be made available by Inter for around €40 million, opening the way for Dias to arrive.

- Manchester United and Aston Villa are both monitoring Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton ahead of a potential swoop, BILD reports. The 29-year-old has impressed at Dortmund since joining the club in 2024 from Stuttgart. While the Bundesliga giants are not actively looking to move Anton on, they may consider offers in the region of €35-40 million this summer.

ESPN SOURCES

- Andoni Iraola is the leading candidate to succeed Arne Slot as Liverpool head coach, sources have told ESPN. Iraola, 43, is a free agent after leaving Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season following the club's most successful league season that ended with the Cherries qualifying for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in its history. Read

play 1:42 Ogden: Iraola will be high up Liverpool's list after Slot sacking

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are in the race to sign German wunderkind Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin. (Christian Falk)

- Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been offered to Serie A champions Inter Milan this summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich are targeting Bournemouth's 19-year-old forward Junior Kroupi as back-up to Colombia winger Luis Díaz. (Merkur)

- Chelsea aren't expected to enter the race for the soon-to-be out-of-contract Ibrahima Konaté, with the Saudi Pro League instead emerging as a possible option. (TEAMtalk)

- Germany international Deniz Undav has agreed terms on a contract extension with Stuttgart, which will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2029. (Sky Germany)

- Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is "waiting on a response" from Aston Villa, after the Premier League side's interest in him was communicated. The former Norwich City player has a valuation around the €35 million mark. (Sabah)

- Sporting CP are considering loaning out full-back Georgios Vagiannidis, who is a long-term Everton target. (A Bola)

- Championship side Preston North End have activated their option to sign Alfie Devine permanently from Tottenham Hotspur. (Lancashire Post)

- AC Milan are set to meet with former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner regarding the vacant head coach position at the club. (Daily Mail)