Brighton vs. Manchester City LIVE: Latest updates from Women's FA Cup final

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Brighton take on Women's Super League champions Manchester City in their first FA Cup final at Wembley, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

Man City are fresh off celebrating their first WSL title in a decade, and have now set their sights on a historic domestic double to cap a brilliant season under head coach Andrée Jeglertz.

Standing in the way of the three-time FA Cup winners is a Brighton side vying for their first major trophy to complete a fairytale cup run at Wembley.

Both FA Cup finalists fought their way from 2-0 down in the semifinals to book their spots at Wembley.

Man City were on course to exit the competition, trailing by two goals in the 86th minute against holders Chelsea, but substitute Mary Fowler found the net before Khadija Shaw scored in stoppage time to force extra time.

It was the clinical Shaw who struck again to complete the turnaround and send her side through to the final.

Brighton staged a comeback of their own against Liverpool, with Manuela Vanegas and Madison Haley inspiring the fightback, before Nadine Noordam bagged the winner deep into stoppage time.

The Seagulls pulled off an FA Cup upset against Arsenal in the quarterfinals and will now aim to do the same against the English champions, drawing confidence from their 3-2 victory against City in the WSL in April.