Wales vs. Ghana: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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The Cardiff City Stadium will see Wales host World Cup-bound Ghana on Tuesday. Even if the hosts aren't taking the plane to the USA for the 48-team World Cup, coach Craig Bellamy will want to iron out issues he's identified already. Meanwhile, this is a crucial fixture for a hopelessly out-of-form Ghana side that are scrambling to rediscover their best.

This will be the first match between Wales and Ghana and the first time Wales are hosting African opposition.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One Wales and BBC Three in the U.K., Fox Sports 2 in the U.S and TV3 Ghana in Ghana. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Tuesday, June 2, 7.45 p.m. BST (2.45 pm ET, 6.45 pm Ghana)

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Referee: TBC

VAR: TBC

Team News

Wales

Jordan James, OUT

Rubin Colwill, OUT

Mark Harris, OUT

Liam Cullen, OUT

Ghana

Mohammed Kudus, OUT OF WORLD CUP

Talking Points

Ghana have it all to work out

Ghana come into this on the back of a horror run: they may have sealed qualification to the World Cup in a campaign that took many big guns out (Nigeria and Cameroon, for instance), but lack of qualification to AFCON 2025 and six straight losses in friendlies have heaped immense pressure on the squad.

The last of those friendly losses came in Carlos Queiroz 's debut as the veteran Portuguese took over with the aim of providing some solidity and stability at the World Cup proper. Having named a 28-man provisional squad, Queiroz will use this friendly to get to know his squad better and cut that number to the mandated 26. We know what to expect from a Queiroz team (defence first, defence second and defence third), but he will have to assess if the players he has can execute that plan, and he'll have to do it pronto.

Wales can start afresh

Craig Bellamy's men may not be going to the World Cup, but this summer now presents the whole team a chance to hit reset. Bellamy played in the one match Wales have played against an African nation but will hope this second match turns out better than the 4-0 hammering he and Wales suffered in Tunisia in 1998.

Ahead of the matches with Ghana (and later Romania), Bellamy said: "They're two very, very different challenges, but challenges that can really help us improve because I see big improvements in the team.

"We have to improve, I have to improve as a coach, and those two factors motivate me a lot."

He is boosted by the return of Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham and Ben Davies and will be hoping to try out some of the youngsters in the squad as he prepares for the Nations League and the next Euros qualification cycle.