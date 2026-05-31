Marcelo Bielsa omits Luis Suarez from Uruguay World Cup squad

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Luis Suarez has been omitted from the Uruguay squad for the 2026 World Cup. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa has omitted Luis Suárez from the Uruguay squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Suarez, who was last capped by his country in 2024, is Uruguay's record goal scorer with 69 goals.

He has six goals in 11 matches in the MLS for Inter Miami but it was not enough to convince Bielsa to call him into the squad.

Only Diego Godín (161) has more caps for Uruguay than Suarez's 143, so it is significant experience left behind by Bielsa.

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There was space for 39-year-old goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who himself has 134 caps, while Atlético Madrid centre back José María Giménez could earn his 100th cap.

The main shock omission is that of Nahitan Nández, with the versatile midfielder playing a big part in qualifying.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has recovered following his scuffle with Aurélien Tchouaméni in training a few weeks ago, while it appears former Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez will lead the line.

Uruguay are in a group with favourites Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Fernando Muslera (Estudiantes), Santiago Mele (Monterrey)

Defenders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), José María Giménez (Atlético Madrid), Santiago Bueno (Wolves), Sebastián Cáceres (Club America), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Joaquín Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matías Viña (River Plate, on loan from Flamengo)

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Emiliano Martínez (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustín Canobbio (Fluminese), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Real Salt Lake), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Fluminese), Nicolás de la Cruz (Flamengo), Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Maximiliano Araújo (Sporting CP), Brian Rodríguez (Club America)

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre (Tigres), Federico Viñas (Real Oviedo), Darwin Núñez (Al Hilal)