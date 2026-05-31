Liverpool set to open talks with Andoni Iraola this week - sources

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Liverpool are set to open formal talks with Andoni Iraola this week as they work to appoint Arne Slot's successor, sources told ESPN.

Slot was sacked by Liverpool on Saturday following a difficult campaign in which he oversaw 20 defeats in all competitions and led his side to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

Sources told ESPN the decision to part ways with the Dutchman was taken with reluctance in light of his success during the 2024-25 season, in which he won the Premier League title at the first time of asking after replacing the talismanic Jürgen Klopp.

Andoni Iraola was a huge success at Bournemouth, having guided the Cherries to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

However, Liverpool are now targeting a more aggressive, front-footed brand of football, with Iraola the standout candidate on a small shortlist which also contains Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß. Sources told ESPN Liverpool are aiming to have a new head coach in place by the time the World Cup starts on June 11, enabling Slot's successor to have the maximum time available to work with the squad and be involved in planning for next season.

- Slot leaves Liverpool after tough season, but with legacy safe

- Steven Gerrard on Andoni Iraola: 'His style would suit Liverpool'

Iraola is out of contract following three successful years at Bournemouth, where he was appointed by Liverpool's current sporting director Richard Hughes, who had been impressed by the Spaniard's record at Rayo Vallecano. The 43-year-old led Bournemouth to a top six finish last term, securing European qualification for the first time in the club's history.

Sources have said that Iraola's £10 million ($13.4m) yearly salary demand at Bournemouth, which the club was unable to meet, will not be an issue at Liverpool where Slot was on a similar pay deal.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden also contributed to this report.