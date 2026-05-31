Declan Rice promises Arsenal will be 'coming back for more' after UCL loss

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Declan Rice celebrated Arsenal's Premier League title success by rapping to 'Ice Ice Baby' on their open-top bus -- and then vowed his side are "coming back for more" next season.

England midfielder Rice grabbed a microphone and belted out the Vanilla Ice classic as thousands upon thousands of Gunners fans lined the streets of north London.

The party was jumping despite their Champions League penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Paris Saint-Germain less than 24 hours earlier.

Rice told Sky Sports: "I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy.

"But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."

Declan Rice promises there is more to come from Arsenal following their first Premier League title win in 22 years. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's squad, basking in a first title win in 22 years, left the Emirates Stadium at 2.15pm to begin their 5.6-mile journey around the parade route.

Captain Martin Odegaard was the first player to board the bus, adorned with 'Champions 25/26', holding the Premier League trophy.

The Gunners had been hoping for a double celebration by following up their league success with a first Champions League trophy in the club's 140-year history.

Kai Havertz fired them into an early lead in Budapest, but PSG equalised through Ousmane Dembélé''s penalty, and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed in the shoot-out.

Gabriel admitted the defeat was "painful", but added on Instagram: "I'm proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season."

The Brazilian and team-mate Eze appeared in good spirits on the bus despite the agony of the night before, while Arteta smiled broadly as he waved to the crowds.

Members of the Arsenal staff followed on a second bus, while the women's team were on a third bus parading the FIFA Champions Cup they won in February.

An estimated half-a-million supporters were in attendance, with some hanging out of windows and standing on top of bus stops to get the best vantage points.

Red smoke billowed around the buses as hundreds of flares were let off.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was not even born the last time Arsenal won the title in 2004.

The 19-year-old, who started the Champions League final in midfield, told Sky Sports: "First of all, I'm so proud of the boys.

"I'm proud of the organization in helping us get here because it hasn't been an easy season.

"But obviously we've come to the end of the season and we're champions of England.

"It's disappointing because when you're so close to a dream, a goal, you feel slightly short but as Mikel said, it's added fuel to the fire, so we'll use that.

It means everything, just to share this moment with our people. It's incredible because it's a chance to pay them back for all the sacrifices they've helped us through.

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"I'm going to see my family here as well. It's going to be emotional, so I'm so excited.

"The last two weeks have been incredible. Just sharing those moments with the team, the people that you love dearly, that you go to war with. It's amazing.

"For me, [the future] is bright. I feel like it's the start of a new era and I feel like we're ready to go and achieve our dreams.

"[Arteta] has been so supportive of me over my whole journey, so I'm just so grateful for him and the trust he's given to me."

Asked for a message for the fans, Lewis-Skelly added: "Thank you, and we're not done!"