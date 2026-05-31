Ibrahima Konaté 'deeply saddened' over Liverpool exit

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Ibrahima Konaté will leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, with the France centre-back saying he was "deeply saddened" to miss out on the opportunity to say goodbye to the club's supporters.

The defender joined from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. He made a total of 183 appearances and scored seven goals. With Liverpool, Konaté won the Premier League, the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the FA Community Shield.

ESPN had previously reported that Konaté and Liverpool had been negotiating the terms of a new deal since November 2023, but both parties were unable to agree on the final details.

With his exit announced after Liverpool's final game of the season against Brentford at Anfield, Konaté was unable to share a goodbye with the fans.

Ibrahima Konaté enjoyed a successful five years with Liverpool, including winning the Premier League in the 2024-25 season. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

On Instagram, Konaté wrote an emotional parting message to the club:

"Dear Liverpool," he said. "Five years ago, I arrived as a young player with big dreams. Today, I leave with memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Representing this club has been an honour. We've shared incredible moments together... highs and lows, trophies, challenges, lifelong friendships, and heartbreaking moments that will stay with us forever, none more painful than losing our brother Diogo [Jota].

"Losing my father this year was one of the hardest periods of my life, but even through hardship, my commitment to this club never changed. During the toughest moments, I gave everything I had for this badge.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for helping me grow every single day. And to the supporters... thank you for your love, your energy and your incredible support. Anfield is truly a special place, and playing in front of you was something I never took for granted.

"I am deeply saddened that I didn't get the chance to say goodbye to all of you at the last game. At that moment, I didn't know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. I love you all and will carry Liverpool with me wherever I go. This isn't an easy goodbye, but it's time for a new challenge and a new chapter.

"See you again soon, inshallah. YNWA."

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In a statement on their website, Liverpool said: "Konaté will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution he made and everyone at the club wishes him the best for the future."

Konaté is the latest in a number of senior Liverpool players to leave the club, as Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have already departed Merseyside, while manager Arne Slot was sacked on Saturday.

Information from ESPN's Beth Lindop contributed to this report.