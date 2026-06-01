Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid show interest in Arsenal's Declan Rice

Marcotti: Atletico Madrid are in control of the Julián Alvarez transfer speculation (1:00)

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Could Real Madrid make an attempt to sign Declan Rice from Arsenal? Plus, Paris Saint-Germain make an offer for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Declan Rice was a crucial part of Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Some influential voices within Real Madrid have suggested that Arsenal's Declan Rice should be the priority as debates continue about the club's midfield plans, according to TEAMtalk. Madrid are actively assessing options to strengthen in that area, with Manchester City's Rodri and Chelsea's Enzo Fernández both being firmly admired by the hierarchy at the Bernabéu. Despite the growing admiration Rice is receiving, the Gunners remain relaxed about the 27-year-old's situation and have opened discussions about a new contract.

- In recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain made an offer to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez but asked to postpone all formal negotiations until after their Champions League final against Arsenal, reports Diario Sport. Following their win in a penalty shootout, they will now make a move and are aware that Atlético are demanding well over €100 million. PSG could further intensify their efforts to sign the 26-year-old, as they are expected to miss out on RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande to Liverpool. Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona have made a €100m offer.

- Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers despite Champions League winners PSG also showing interest in the Aston Villa attacking midfielder, as reported by The Mirror. There is a belief that Villa might be willing to let the 23-year-old leave to help balance their books. Elsewhere, TEAMtalk have reported that Manchester City are firmly in the race with Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Rogers and are actively involved in discussions over a possible move.

- Darwin Núñez's name has been brought up in negotiations between Al Hilal and Barcelona regarding João Cancelo, according to Mundo Deportivo. There could be a possibility that the striker terminates his contract having been left out of the Saudi Pro League club's squad for league matches since the winter window due to Al Hilal signing Karim Benzema. The 26-year-old has also been linked with Premier League clubs and sides from other major European leagues.

- Barcelona have reached a complete agreement with Bernardo Silva to sign the midfielder as a free agent when his Manchester City contract expires, although the deal is not yet finalised, reports AS. The 31-year-old has always prioritised the Catalan club despite interest from Atlético, Benfica and sides from Turkey, France, Italy and other countries, such as Saudi Arabia. The deal still needs approval from Hansi Flick, who isn't as enthusiastic about the Portugal international as the club's sporting director and president.

play 1:42 Ogden: Iraola will be high up Liverpool's list after Slot sacking

OTHER RUMORS

- PSG are considering the possibility of signing Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi alongside RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (L'Equipe)

- Manchester United are closing in on an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Red Devils hoping the deal will be close to £35 million. (talkSPORT)

- Ibrahima Konate has several opportunities, including at least two Saudi Pro League clubs, after the announcement that the center back will leave Liverpool as a free agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Alisson Becker will inform Liverpool's new manager that he wants to leave Anfield and join Juventus. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are looking at Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Inter Milan are focusing on signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and right wing back Marco Palestra from Atalanta in the summer. (Tuttosport)

- Manu Kone, Davide Frattesi, Evan Ndicka and Carlos Augusto could all be included in deals between Inter Milan and Roma this summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Inter Milan will not sign Real Madrid's David Alaba or Manchester United's Harry Maguire due to their age and salary. Their main defensive option is Udinese's Oumar Solet. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton are one of various Premier League clubs keeping an eye on West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos following West Ham's relegation. (Football Insider)

- Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has emerged as a leading option for Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

- Southampton winger Leo Scienza is keen to join Leeds United and take the step up to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

- RB Leipzig are interested in Lovro Majer, who will leave Wolfsburg in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Stade Rennais are willing to offer around €10 million for Venezia midfielder Antoine Hainaut. (Foot Mercato)

- Torino are interested in Roma forward Luigi Cherubini, who spent the season on loan at Sampdoria. (Nicolo Schira)