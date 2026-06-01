Arsenal parade: Sixteen arrests, 75 people rescued from heights

Arsenal held a parade to celebrate their Premier League win. Getty

Sixteen people were arrested, and 75 were rescued from heights, at the Arsenal celebration parade, emergency services confirmed.

Thousands celebrated in the streets of north London as Arsenal held a bus parade to celebrate winning the Premier League this season.

But the Metropolitan Police confirmed that 16 arrests had been made by 9pm on Sunday, six of which were for assaulting officers. Arrests were also made for drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers. The Met also dealt with other assaults and unlicenced music events in the area.

They also confirmed via social media: "A crime scene is in place following a stabbing in Hornsey Road. Officers were called shortly after 8.30 p.m. and responded with paramedics and the air ambulance. A man has been taken to hospital where his condition will be assessed."

The London Fire Brigade's Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne, who was the strategic commander for the parade, said: "Arsenal's Premier League title celebrations have been a fantastic sight and it has been great to see so many fans celebrating their club's achievement safely.

"Throughout the afternoon, firefighters, including those strategically resourced for this huge event, have responded to several incidents within the vicinity of the parade, including leading and rescuing approximately 75 people from incidents at height. We ask people to refrain from climbing onto rooftops and other structures as celebrations continue into the evening.

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"We also attended a fire at a hotel, believed to have been caused by a stray flare where we used one of our 32-metre Turntable Ladders to help extinguish the fire. Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building. Pyrotechnics are also believed to have triggered the fire alarms at several other locations in the area.

"As supporters head home, we would urge them to avoid using pyrotechnics, particularly at stations, and to keep them away from buildings and other flammable materials."

The parade took place a day after Arsenal fell short in the Champions League final, losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 draw.