Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva signing after his Man City exit

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Real Madrid have made Bernardo Silva their second signing of the summer after confirming the arrival of the ex-Manchester City midfielder on a free transfer.

Silva, 31, has penned a two-year contract with Madrid until 2028 after running down his deal with City, where he spent nine seasons.

He follows Marc Cucurella in the door at the Bernabéu after Madrid announced the signing of the Spain defender in a €60 million ($70m) deal from Chelsea earlier this week.

It is shaping up to be a busy summer for Los Blancos, who have also brought back José Mourinho for a second spell as the club's coach following the departure of Álvaro Arbeloa.

ESPN have also previously revealed that agreements are in place for Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries this summer as Madrid ring the changes after two trophy-less campaigns.

Centre-back Konaté is set to check in as a free agent after leaving Liverpool, while right-back Dumfries will join in a €20m ($23m) deal from Inter Milan.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez also tabled an offer of €150m ($174m) for Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez last week, although it was quickly rejected.

It remains to be seen whether Pérez will continue to pursue Álvarez or another attacker, or if he will settle with the options of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, among others, for another season.

The capture of Silva is a coup for Madrid given he was also drawing interest from domestic rivals Barcelona and Atlético.

Bernardo Silva has signed for Real Madrid. acques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Barça had held talks with Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, and offered the Portugal international the chance to join the club, but sources said his role in Hansi Flick's team had not been defined.

Atlético -- in addition to Benfica and teams in Saudi Arabia and the MLS -- were also pushing hard for his signature following confirmation he would depart City earlier this year.

However, the appointment of fellow Portuguese Mourinho as coach helped swing the pendulum in Madrid's favour last week.

Silva came through the youth ranks at Benfica before joining Monaco in 2014, initially on loan, and then signing for City for around €50m ($58m) in 2017.

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He went on to make 460 appearances for the Premier League side, standing out for his remarkable consistency and availability, scoring 76 goals in all competitions.

During almost a decade at the Etihad, he won 19 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Meanwhile, he has also been capped 109 times by Portugal, winning the Nations League in 2019 and 2025, and is currently at the World Cup, with Roberto Martínez's side set to get their campaign underway later on Wednesday against DR Congo in Group K.