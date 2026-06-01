'Jealousy everywhere' - Declan Rice blasts Arsenal detractors

Leboeuf: PSG-Arsenal UCL final 'one of the worst ever' (1:35)

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Declan Rice and Noni Madueke have hit back at Arsenal's critics after their Champions League final loss.

A day after losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties after a 1-1 draw, Arsenal celebrated their Premier League victory with a bus parade through the streets of north London.

While holding the Premier League trophy, Rice and Madueke took aim at the jibes Arsenal had suffered for their defeat to PSG.

"Champions! Whilst others are tweeting and posting," Madueke wrote on social media.

Declan Rice hit back at critics of Arsenal. Getty

Rice commented alongside four laughing emojis: "Jealousy everywhere."

Tottenham fullback Djed Spence, who will also be an England teammate of Rice and Madueke's at the World Cup, was among those to land digs at Arsenal after they lost to PSG.

Spence chose an opportune moment to respond to an Arsenal social media post, first published in February, where the Gunners wrote "locked up" with footage of the Tottenham defender.

Spence posted some open eyes and an open lock, shortly after Arsenal's loss was confirmed.

Chelsea also leapt at their chance to troll their London rivals. The Blues are still the only team from London to win the Champions League and opted to advertise an opportunity to visit their trophy, soon after Arsenal's chance to claim their own silverware evaporated.

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"Come and visit London's Home of Trophies. Book your Stadium Tour at Stamford Bridge now," Chelsea posted.

Rice was defiant on Sunday's bus parade to celebrate their first Premier League in 22 years.

"I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it's crazy," Rice said. "But, next year we're coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out."

Rice, Madueke and Spence will soon link up with England for pre-World Cup friendlies.