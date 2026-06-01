Leah Williamson out of England squad with injury

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Injured Leah Williamson is out of the England squad. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Grace Fisk and Sophie Baggaley have been called up to Sarina Wiegman's England squad as replacements for Leah Williamson and Khiara Keating.

Captain Williamson, who has been following a rehabilitation programme, has been ruled out with hamstring injury, while goalkeeper Keating suffered a concussion in training last week and missed Manchester City's FA Cup triumph on Sunday.

England face Spain and then Ukraine in their final World Cup qualifying opening stage contests, and Keating will remain with City to follow the return-to-play protocols, but could still be fit for the latter.

Liverpool captain Fisk has been called up several times, including her first in February 2020, but the defender has never been capped.

Brighton goalkeeper Baggaley is also no stranger to the England camp, having earned her first call-up 10 years ago.

The Lionesses, who currently top their group, convened at St George's Park on Monday, and will first play Spain in Palma on June 5 before taking on Ukraine at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on June 9.

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Only the top team from each "A" group will advance directly to next year's World Cup in Brazil.

England, with a flawless record so far, have 12 points, three more than second-placed Spain and nine more than Iceland in third, while Ukraine have not yet picked up a point.