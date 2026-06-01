Brazil's Ancelotti: Neymar must battle Vinícius, Raphinha for minutes

Ancelotti: Neymar will be ready to play by second World Cup game (0:50)

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar will compete with Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha for playing time if the veteran forward is fit to play at the World Cup.

The Santos forward missed Brazil's 6-2 friendly win against Panama at the Maracanã on Sunday and is doubtful for his country's World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13 because of a muscle strain in his right calf.

"Neymar has to play in the position he's meant to play," Ancelotti said after Sunday's game. "It's in the centre of the field; he can't play on the wing. He won't play as a winger; he'll play in the centre of the field, as a forward or attacking midfielder ... in one of those positions.

"That's the position Vinícius [Júnior] and Raphinha played today."

Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals.

Injuries have limited Neymar from featuring for the national team since October 2023 when he suffered an ACL tear while on international duty.

He was, however, included in Brazil's final 26-man roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking his fourth World Cup appearance.

When asked how he intends to play Flamengo midfielder Lucas Paquetá, Ancelotti said jokingly: "I want to keep things a bit under wraps until the World Cup, otherwise we'll run out of things to talk about.

"It's a bit of a help for you lot [media]. Because we've run out of things to say about Neymar."

Brazil, who travel the United States on Monday, play their last friendly on Saturday against Egypt in Cleveland.