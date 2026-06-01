Bruno Fernandes: 'I wanted to have won more' with Man United

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Bruno Fernandes has said that he had expected to win more trophies during his time so far at Manchester United, but expressed optimism about the club's future under Michael Carrick.

Fernandes -- who was named the Premier League Player of the Season in May -- has won an FA Cup and a League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

"Obviously, I wanted to have won more, it wasn't quite what I had expected for myself and for the club," Fernandes told ESPN.

"But I had very good times. We managed to reach some finals, some of them we won, others we didn't.

"But my goal has always been to win the biggest competitions and the Premier League is part of it. And I still have that dream in me and I hope to achieve it."

An excellent second half of the campaign saw United finish third, meaning they will play in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2023-24.

"Of course, being in the Champions League, it's the most important competition, let's say, the competition where you can play against the most important teams in the world, in Europe," Fernandes said.

Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assist record this season. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

"And it's something that I want to do and I want to be at that level to play against the best and show that I can be at their level."

Much of that upturn in form has been credited to Carrick, who joined as interim head coach in January following the sacking of Ruben Amorim and went on to win 12 of his 16 games in charge, signing permanently with the club in May.

"I think he brought a very positive energy to the team, he tried to be very positive, because obviously we were in a moment of coaching transition, which is always a difficult time for the team," Fernandes said.

"He tried to be positive, obviously he brought new ideas and a different way of playing, which was also important for some players to find an escape to be protagonists again. And it's been good, obviously, because the results demonstrate that too. We hope that we will continue to do so."

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United teammate Matheus Cunha also highlighted the impact the former England midfielder has made.

"It's been incredible," the forward told ESPN. "Honestly, it's impactful. He looks at us now and you already want to have the same results he had.

"But he is someone who constantly tries to pass on that root of what Manchester is, of what it is to arrive at Old Trafford and win games, and to feel that vibration of the fans pushing you and pushing the team, regardless of what happens.

"He jokes a lot because Manchester [United] has to have a different adrenaline to play, we have to play by risk. And I think that's very beautiful, especially to bring back those moments of glory [...] to rescue that period that he knows so much about, that he participated in so much.

"I think that he brings it to us in a very emotional way, to be very sincere, that it touches us so that we are also slowly placing the pebbles in our castle so that we can build it too."