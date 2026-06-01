Marquinhos explains why he consoled Gabriel after penalty miss in Champions League final

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Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos consoled Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães after his penalty miss in Saturday's Champions League final because he suffered the same painful experience at the 2022 World Cup.

Gabriel struck his penalty high after his Arsenal teammate Eberechi Eze had also missed as PSG recorded a 4-3 shootout victory after a 1-1 draw in Budapest to retain their title.

Marquinhos, 32, made headlines when, instead of celebrating with the rest of his teammates, he went straight to hug a distraught Gabriel.

Marquinhos consoled Gabriel Magalhães after his penalty miss. Getty

"When that moment happened, the first thing I thought of was the time I missed the penalty in the World Cup [quarterfinals shootout defeat to Croatia]," Marquinhos told TNT.

"I know how difficult that moment is for a player; it's a weight that really falls on your shoulders. There's no way around it; it's our responsibility, it's our moment there."

Arsenal went into Saturday's final as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years and looking to clinch their first Champions League crown in their 140-year history.

"We fight all season long," Marquinhos said. "Even though he has had a wonderful moment, by winning the Premier League, I think they really wanted this title, too, and it's a huge responsibility on that penalty, when a player misses like that.

"So, I simply thought about the moment I went through myself, which was very difficult, and I just wanted to give him a hug and tell him that I've been through it, too. I know how hard it is, that he's had an incredible season, he deserves great things."

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Marquinhos and Gabriel will join Brazil's national team later this week in the United States to prepare for the World Cup.

"We'll be back together soon, we need him so much," Marquinhos said of the 28-year-old Gabriel.

"He's a very important player, so I hope he can enjoy this moment as Premier League champion, get over that penalty quickly and focus on the national team, which will be very important."