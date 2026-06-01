Davide Ancelotti hired to lead Lille in Champions League return

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Davide Ancelotti was hired Monday by Lille to lead the French club in the Champions League next season.

Ancelotti, the son of Brazil coach Carlo, signed a two-year contract, Lille said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Ancelotti replaces Bruno Génésio whose contract was not renewed after leading Lille to a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

Ancelotti was assistant to his storied father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid and then the Brazil national team, including during qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Davide Ancelotti signed a two-year deal with Lille. Getty

Ancelotti left his father's coaching staff last year for his first full-time coaching job at Botafogo. He was fired within five months.

He returns to Ligue 1 more than 13 years after he was a fitness coach at Paris Saint-Germain during his father's 18-month spell there.

Lille are back in the Champions League after impressing in the 2024-25 season, placing seventh in the 36-team standings. Lille then lost in the round of 16 to Borussia Dortmund.

Under Génésio, Lille played in the second-tier Europa League this season and lost in the round of 16 to eventual champion Aston Villa.