Rodri will wait until World Cup is over to discuss future amid Real Madrid links

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Manchester City midfielder Rodri has said he'll "wait until the World Cup is over" before discussing his future, after being linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid.

Rodri's contract at the Premier League club is up in 2027, and the Ballon d'Or winner has been named by Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme as a potential target ahead of his election contest with Florentino Pérez this weekend.

Rodri joined up with Spain on Saturday at their pre-World Cup training camp in Las Rozas, Madrid, and speaking to journalists at the national team's media day on Monday, he was reluctant to reveal his plans beyond this summer's tournament.

"We're here to talk about the World Cup," Rodri said. "In terms of my future, I'll wait until the World Cup is over."

Madrid are looking to strengthen their team after a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

Rodri is looking to lead Spain to another title after their Euro 2024 victory. (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

Speaking to ESPN last week, Riquelme said Rodri -- who played for Villarreal and Atlético Madrid before joining City in 2019 -- is "the kind of player who has to play for Real Madrid."

"It's normal, it's a part of football, names of players being linked to particular clubs," Rodri said on Monday. "I'm focused, I'm captain of the national team. My responsibility is to accept it. I'm a leader in the group, my only job is to help Spain win this World Cup... I won't waste time on all that, and after the World Cup, we'll see."

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Rodri has struggled with injuries since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in September 2024, but won his place back in the City team over the course of the 2025-26 season, making 21 appearances in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy and excited," he said. "I was just joking that it's the first time I've arrived fresh, and without so many games. I've been able to overcome everything. I'm coming in with less rhythm, but fewer matches under my belt."