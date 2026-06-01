Andrés Iniesta gets first managerial job at second-tier UAE side

Open Extended Reactions

Andrés Iniesta retired as a player in 2024. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Andrés Iniesta has been announced as the new head coach of Gulf United, his first job in management.

The former Spain and Barcelona midfielder joins the club -- which plays in the United Arab Emirates' second tier -- having finished his playing career at Emirates Club, also based in the UAE.

"Joining Gulf United FC feels like the right place to begin this new chapter," Iniesta said in a statement.

"Football has given me everything, and now I want to give something back through coaching, through learning, and through working every day with young players who have the hunger and the talent to go far.

"I believe in developing footballers the right way: with patience, with a clear idea of how the game should be played, and with genuine care for each individual.

"Gulf United shares that philosophy, and that is why I am here. I want to grow as a coach, gain real experience, and earn my Pro Licence."

- Hamstring injury left Spain's Lamine Yamal fearful of missing World Cup

- Transfer rumors, news: Álvarez still pushing for Barcelona move

- Anthony Gordon impresses with Spanish as he fulfills Barcelona dream

Iniesta retired in 2024 as one of the most decorated players of the 21st century. He won four Champions Leagues, nine LaLiga titles, two European Championships and a World Cup, the latter thanks to his extra-time winner in the final against the Netherlands in 2010.

The Spaniard has previously said that he did not expect to go into management after the end of his playing career.

Gulf United were founded in 2019 and finished the 2025-26 season in 10th place in the UAE First Division League, one tier below the UAE Pro League.