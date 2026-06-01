Craig Bellamy reaffirms commitment to Wales amid reported interest

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Craig Bellamy is midway through a four-year contract at Wales. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Craig Bellamy has promised to remain as Wales manager after saying he "doesn't want to wish that away" and revealing there have been offers for his services.

Bellamy is halfway through a four-year contract and admits he is fully focusing on Euro 2028, which will be held in the United Kingdom and Ireland, after Wales fell at the playoff hurdle for this summer's World Cup.

Despite Wales' failure to reach a second-successive World Cup, the 46-year-old has been linked to managerial roles at Burnley and Celtic -- he was Vincent Kompany's assistant at Turf Moor and a player at Parkhead two decades ago -- in recent weeks.

"I'm born in Cardiff, born in Wales, it's always been most important to me and I've looked at it that way," Bellamy said ahead of Wales being back in action for the first time since suffering World Cup heartbreak in March with Tuesday's home friendly against Ghana.

"So to be national team manager and, I'm sure plenty of Welsh people and ex-players would give anything to be in this position, and the ones who have been in this position would want to be here again.

"It's an amazing time and I don't want to wish that away. And then to have the opportunity of a home nations tournament and going to the Principality Stadium [to play].

"I can only imagine what the streets (in Cardiff) would be like leading into it."

The Press Association understands there have been tentative approaches from clubs surrounding Bellamy's future, if not actually direct contact to the Football Association of Wales.

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Bellamy admitted there had been external interest, responding to a question that his "head had not been turned" because "what he has with Wales."

He said: "I've been offered that elsewhere as well, but I have this here already. I'm here and that's what's been important to me.

"Wales gave me this opportunity and one or two might not have because I haven't managed before.

"The word temperament gets used a lot. What's he going to be like? Is he going to explode? I understand a lot of it

"But Wales have given me this opportunity and I'm really grateful for that.

"I'm fully focused on the next two years and being Welsh manager is unique, full stop.

"Look, I miss not being able to do this every single day, of course, but you're part of a few when you're Welsh manager. No matter what club I've been at, my country is the most important thing."

Wales host Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium to mark the FAW's 150th anniversary -- the first time they have hosted an African team.

The Dragons conclude their season with another friendly against Romania in Bucharest on Saturday.

"I feel this team can improve and I feel I can improve as well," Bellamy said. "So that's my motivation as well."