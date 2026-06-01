Chelsea sign Katie McCabe from Arsenal on free transfer

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Katie McCabe leaves Arsenal after a decade-long stint in north London. Getty

Chelsea have signed former Arsenal defender Katie McCabe on a three-year-deal with the option for an additional year after the Ireland captain departed the Women's Super League (WSL) rivals upon the expiry of her contract.

Having spent a decade with Arsenal, the club were prepared to let the left-back depart however, a change in decision came last month with Arsenal offering McCabe a new deal, sources told ESPN.

McCabe had opted to leave the club despite this, ruling her out of a formal goodbye.

McCabe, whose family has supported the Blues since she was young, said: "It's a new chapter in my career. This is something that I feel I'm ready for right now.

"I'm really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready I am to perform for the badge.

"I'm so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts.

"This club has been successful for so many years. I want to keep pushing and driving that, and for me, it's about bringing that success back to Chelsea."

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McCabe won the WSL with Arsenal in 2019 and played a key role in the club's Champions League victory in 2025.

She made 305 appearances, scoring 36 goals along the way. At international level, McCabe has proudly worn the Ireland captain's armband since 2017 as she became their youngest-ever skipper at the age of 21.

She has been capped 105 times, scoring 34 goals. McCabe also became the first Irish woman to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, and the first Irish footballer to be on the prestigious list since Roy Keane's inclusion in 2000.