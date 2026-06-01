Crysencio Summerville 'surprised' at Netherlands World Cup call-up

Open Extended Reactions

Crysencio Summerville has expressed his "surprise" at being called up to Netherlands' squad for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

The forward has made 37 appearances for Netherlands at youth level but could make his senior debut at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old was a rare bright spot in West Ham's season that ended in their relegation; he scored five goals and registered five assists in all competitions.

Injury saw him miss out on the squad for the March internationals, but Koeman's faith in him didn't waver.

"So much emotion was unleashed," he told ESPN Netherlands about his reaction to receiving a World Cup call-up.

"Of course, the coach has to see you. To see if you fit into the group. In terms of playing style, but also how you fit in with the group. So it was quite a surprise," he said.

"I think they [coaching staff] have seen a number of matches, so in terms of quality, they know what I can do. I also know a lot of guys from my youth, so that's all good."

Crysencio Summerville impressed for West Ham last season. Getty

Summerville spoke of how he lists his goals on a whiteboard at the start of each campaign, and making it to the World Cup was his target at the start of the season.

While he predominantly played on the left for West Ham, he said he's comfortable playing on the right wing for Netherlands if neccessary.

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"I am fired up. I can't wait to get started. From the first whistle, it's full steam ahead for me. If the coach puts me in the starting lineup, I'll be there," he said.

Netherlands begin their World Cup campaign on June 14 against Japan, before facing Sweden and Tunisia in their remaining group games.

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.