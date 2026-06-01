USA at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

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The United States are hosting the World Cup this summer for the first time since 1994 and alongside Mexico and Canada, a lot of the attention will be on the Stars and Stripes.

With talented players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and many others, Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to go further than any modern American team at the World Cup.

Their first stop is Group D, with showdowns against Paraguay and Australia, before finishing up against Türkiye.

ESPN rounds up everything you need to know ahead of the USA's World Cup campaign.

- 2026 World Cup: Format, groups, full match schedule, more

- United States names 2026 World Cup roster after leaks

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

USA's 2026 World Cup fixtures, results

The United States will look to make a huge impression at the World Cup on home soil. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

GROUP STAGE

USA vs. Paraguay -- Friday, June 12

9 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California -- FOX/Telemundo

The USMNT kick off their campaign against Paraguay, who are at their first World Cup in 16 years. The two teams faced each other in a friendly last November, which the United States won 2-1.

USA vs. Australia -- Friday, June 19

3 p.m. ET, Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington -- FOX/Telemundo

Next up for the USMNT is AFC representative Australia, who the Americans played last October in a friendly, with Mauricio Pochettino's team winning 2-1.

USA vs. Türkiye -- Thursday, June 25

10 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California -- FOX/Telemundo

To finish off the group, the United States will take on UEFA representatives Türkiye, led with by talented players such as Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, in what will arguably be the team's toughest opponent of the group stage.

ROUND OF 32

1st in Group D: Wednesday, July 1, 8 p.m., Santa Clara -- vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place

2nd in Group D: Friday, July 3, 2 p.m., Arlington -- vs. Group G second place

3rd in Group D: Depends on third-place seeding

How to watch

Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 have the English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup, while Telemundo and Universo have the Spanish-language rights.

Fox will broadcast all three of the United States' World Cup group stage matches.

Fox and Telemundo both have broadcast rights for the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

Squad

Mauricio Pochettino has finally picked his 26 names that will represent the United States at the World Cup. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth, Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Forwards: Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (Coventry City)

World Cup base

The United States will be training and staying in Irvine, California throughout their entire World Cup campaign. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The United States will be based in Irvine, California throughout the 2026 World Cup, using Orange County Great Park as their training headquarters. This isn't the first time that the United States will be staying in Orange County as they had their base in Mission Viejo when they last hosted in 1994.

Given that the United States' matches are on the West Coast with matches in California and Washington, the players will be staying at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum, which will mean less travel compared to several other participating countries.

USA injury watch

play 2:04 Hislop: Richards' injury a blow for the USMNT ahead of World Cup

The biggest injury watch for Mauricio Pochettino's team is the fitness of Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards.

The 26-year-old suffered two torn ligaments in his ankle after Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Brentford on May 17. Since then, he has not played for club or country, with Pochettino saying that he remains doubtful on whether or not the center back will be ready for the USMNT's group-stage opener against Paraguay.

Richards is continuing his rehabilitation at the National Training Center outside Atlanta alongside the rest of the team.

News

- USMNT's Pulisic unfazed by scoreless slump ahead of World Cup. Read

- 'Matured' Gio Reyna tired of discussing World Cup controversy. Read

- Pochettino: 'Special' Pulisic will end goal drought at World Cup. Read

- Pochettino: Committed to USMNT at World Cup despite Milan talks. Read

- Pochettino: 'Amazing' Reyna deserves USMNT World Cup roster spot. Read

- Gregg Berhalter: Couldn't have picked Sebastian as U.S. coach. Read

- USMNT names 2026 World Cup roster after leaks. Read

'This is a starting point': U.S. Soccer's new home will help grow the game

US Soccer National Training Center Colin Hubbard/USSF/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer never had a permanent home for its players. Now it does, and it stands to change the way future stars and coaches learn the game. -- Cesar Hernandez Read

Previously, on the World Cup: What you've missed in soccer since Qatar 2022

Christian Pulisic Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Has it been four years since you last watched soccer? Catch up on the storylines behind this summer's biggest hit, the World Cup, with this handy recap. -- Sam Borden Read

USMNT builds World Cup momentum by beating Senegal but questions remain

Folarin Balogun David Jensen/USSF/Getty Images

In its first World Cup tuneup, the U.S. beat Senegal 3-2, and Mauricio Pochettino's plans for this team are beginning to come into clearer focus. -- Jeff Carlisle Read

USMNT player ratings: Pulisic shines in 8/10 performance in pre-World Cup win over Senegal

Christian Pulisic Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic's scoring drought is over, and the Milan attacker was the U.S.'s best player on the pitch in the World Cup tuneup win over Senegal. -- Ryan Clark Read

What's the goal of USMNT's pre-World Cup friendlies?

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Before the USMNT starts the World Cup, the Americans will play two friendlies: Why add meaningless games to their busy summer? -- Joe Lowery Read

USMNT's final World Cup roster has Pochettino taking risks

Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos via Getty Images

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino stayed true to himself, but his risks in the midfield could have a domino effect at the World Cup. -- Jeff Carlisle Read