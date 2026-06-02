Justin Rose, MC Hariel help Chelsea release 2026-27 home kit

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2026-27 season though there's every chance you might have caught a fleeting glimpse before its official release.

Over the past few weeks, the Premier League side took a stealthy approach to teasing their kit release by having the shirt "spotted in the wild" while being worn by an array of famous faces, from professional golfers, to NBA athletes, to Brazilian pop stars.

With images circulating on social media, the club staged photos of their new home shirt being worn by golfer and lifelong Blues fan Justin Rose, who turned up to the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania while wearing the then-unreleased design.

This was followed by a string of similar sightings involving other celebrities who are part of the Blues' worldwide family, including the likes of NBA player Jordan Poole, UFC fighter Chito Vera, U.S. singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and Brazilian hip-hop artist MC Hariel, who took to the stage while wearing the blue shirt at a music festival in São Paulo.

While the stealthy launch was rather fun and innovative, the shirt itself doesn't quite live up to the hype.

The design is inspired by the rampant lion emblem that has been a mainstay on Chelsea's club crest since the 1950s.

Ellie Carpenter, Cole Palmer, Estêvão, Reece James and Lauren James model Chelsea's new kit. Chelsea

The crest itself has been modernised and given a minimalist overhaul for 2026-27, with the outer shield and lettering removed to leave just a silhouetted image of the lion clutching a golden staff upon the chest.

However, the full roundel Chelsea crest -- as originally drawn up by former manager Ted Drake on his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 1953 -- can be seen in the actual fabric of the shirt, with the badge enlarged to fill the background and then applied as a texture within the material.

What little extra trim there is has then applied in a matching yellow-gold colour, including the piping, logos and Nike's ruffle-ready shoulder seams.

Hardly a classic, but no doubt Chelsea fans will tell you they like it just fine as they point to the FIFA Club World Cup winners' badge that will once again be worn proudly on the shirt next season. Fair enough.