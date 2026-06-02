Tete Yengi credits journeyman career for World Cup call-up

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ALAMEDA, California -- Socceroos bolter Tete Yengi says his journey to the national team has been an "adventure", but he believes his challenging path has played a key role in his pursuit of becoming the "ultimate player" and, more importantly, a World Cup representative.

Five years ago, a 20-year-old Yengi wasn't even playing professional football, plying his trade instead with the semiprofessional Adelaide Comets after not being picked up, like his older brother Kusini, by hometown A-League Men club Adelaide United. He did earn a move to the Newcastle Jets that year but after just nine appearances he found himself on the move once more after signing with the under-23s of then-League One side Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys, however, promptly sent him on loan to Finnish teams VPS Vaasa and KuPS Kuopio, as well as Northampton Town.

Yengi then shifted north to link up with Scottish outfit Livingston in 2024 and helped fire them to promotion, but, after just two goals in 22 appearances in 2025-26, he was shipped off on loan as they battled relegation, landing J1 League outfit Machida Zelvia to replace Macarthur FC-bound Mitchell Duke.

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"Growing up, I was always just thinking pretty football," Yengi told reporters on Monday. "I wanted the ball to the feet, I wanted to dribble, these kinds of things. But going on all these different adventures helped me learn different parts of the game, the different coaches, the different teammates, and the different styles of play.

"Kind of putting that all together and building the kind of ultimate player; I feel like I've taken a bit from every place I've been to, and that's helped me to be who I am today.

"Going to different countries, different places in the world, going through difficult times, those things all shape you."

Brought in by coach Go Kuroda to bolster his side's Asian Champions League Elite aspirations, the move to Machida Zelvia has proven a career-changing one for Yengi, with the near-two-meter-tall striker netting six goals across league and continental play in 22 appearances and starting in Zelvia's Champions League final defeat against Al Ahli.

"Football is crazy," Yengi said. "Everything can change in six months, and that's what happened with me. I was at Livingston, and then made the move to Japan. Thankfully, it's gone so well there. It's a great club, and I'm enjoying my football there."

Indeed, the Nozuta Stadium did change Yengi's life, as it was here where Socceroos coach Tony Popovic and his staff began to take real notice of his potential as a national team player.

"I saw some games online of him playing in Scotland. We were monitoring him, we wrote some notes on him and left it at that at that stage," Popovic said. "Then he moved to Japan, and we saw he was playing well, playing regularly for a very good club. Obviously challenging in the Asian Champions League and challenging for the J1 League.

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"Then I went to watch him personally, watch him play a game, and he's just stayed on our mind in terms of the profile that he has. It's very different to anything that we have here in terms of his size and presence on the pitch. And he's really improved, and he's got a lot of game time in the last four months.

"We felt that that gives us a different option, a different avenue up front and yeah, I'm delighted for the young man."

Yengi and his teammates trained for the first time at their training base in Oakland on Monday afternoon, the former facility of the Oakland Raiders and current home of the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul.

Though not the only giant in the side -- he was often marked by Harry Souttar during training drills -- Yengi's height clearly makes him stand out, but he also showed flashes demonstrating he's not just a target man to lump long balls at.

"Growing up, I was always playing with the ball, so I've got some technique," he said. "I like to play with the ball. I don't just like to stand around and wait for crosses. But nowadays, the most important things are goals; they win games.

"I like to do a bit of both."