Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona to turn to Kane if Álvarez deal falls through

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Barcelona could move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if a deal for Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez falls through, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping an eye on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has scored 126 goals in 131 appearances for the club. Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is emerging as a viable alternative for Barcelona if a move for Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez falls through, as reported by Sport. A €65 million release clause in the England international's contract has run out, but Bayern would be open to starting negotiations at €80 million. The 32-year-old would reportedly be interested in a move to Camp Nou and there have been inquiries with his representatives after Robert Lewandowski left as a free agent this summer.

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping an eye on developments regarding Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as reported by The Mirror. The 28-year-old's future is uncertain due to a breakdown in communication between the Red Devils and Barcelona, who have an option to sign him for €30 million after his loan, but now want to re-negotiate after signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon for an initial €70 million. However, Man United won't accept any change to the deal and are considering turning their backs on the Blaugrana.

- Manchester United and Arsenal have asked for information on AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, as reported by Nicolo Schira. The 26-year-old is ready to leave the Rossoneri during the summer transfer window, despite his contract running until 2028 and a release clause of €175 million, and he would like to play in the Premier League. Even so, no offers have been made to sign the Portugal international yet.

- Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have both reached out about a possible move for Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, as reported by The Athletic. Real Madrid are also looking for a left back and like the 27-year-old, but it is unclear if they will make a move or have the finances to. Any Barca transfer would depend on another defender leaving Camp Nou, while Cucurella is high on Atlético's wishlist. The Spain international is willing to leave Stamford Bridge after a frustrating season where Chelsea finished 10th, but the Blues are relaxed because he has three years left on his contract.

- Real Madrid want to sign a right back this summer with Internazionale's Denzel Dumfries, Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Sporting CP's Iván Fresneda among those being looked at, reports Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Sport has suggested that Dumfries, who has a €25 million release clause that activates in July, was also mentioned informally during a meeting between Barcelona and his agent Ali Barat, although the 30-year-old isn't a priority for the Blaugrana and a move would only be possible if Jules Koundé leaves. That is the case for any defensive signings due to Eric García's versatility.

play 1:58 Laurens: Konaté has to be on PSG's list after Liverpool departure

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes but the deal would cost £80 million. (Times)

- Atletico Madrid have enquired about Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who is also a priority for Manchester United. (AS)

- Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both made enquiries about Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Como are all among the clubs interested in Ferran Torres amid doubts about the forward's Barcelona future. (TEAMtalk)

- Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig have held several meetings about signing Yan Diomande and the €100 million-rated winger has given his approval to join. (Footmercato)

- Massimiliano Allegri wants to take AC Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot with him when he joins Napoli, but the futures of Kevin De Bruyne and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa need to be sorted first. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Lille are demanding a fee of €70 million to let Matias Fernandez-Pardo leave amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Footmercato)

- Manchester City and Bayern Munich have both enquired about Chelsea right back Malo Gusto, having been alerted to the possibility that he could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for talks about a free transfer back to Borussia Dortmund following his loan at Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

- Kang-in Lee and Goncalo Ramos both plan to leave Paris Saint-Germain to get more game time, with Atletico Madrid having asked about both months ago. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea have rejected approaches for defender Josh Acheampong from two Premier League clubs and others across Europe. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United want Atalanta right back Marco Palestra but face competition from Manchester City, Arsenal and Internazionale. (Daily Mail)

- Bayern Munich have started talks with PSV Eindhoven winger Ismael Saibari after missing out on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Jan Oblak's time at Atletico Madrid could come to an end, with the Saudi Pro League a possible option for the goalkeeper. (Marca)

- Getafe have asked for information on Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who could leave Como during the summer transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)