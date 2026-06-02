Premier League, EFL summer transfer window 2026 dates: When does it open, when is Deadline Day?

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

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Premier League and EFL clubs must contend with the World Cup during this summer's transfer window, making their ins and outs even trickier.

Players will be away in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with their international sides which could make the transfer activity of Premier League sporting directors even more challenging. Last year, spending on transfers by Premier League clubs surpassed £3 billion -- an all-time record. Liverpool's late capture of Alexander Isak from Newcastle helped the then-champions become the biggest spenders.

Here are the key transfer window dates for English clubs.

When does Premier League, EFL 2026 transfer window open?

Premier League and EFL clubs must contend with the World Cup during the transfer window. Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

Monday June 15 is the first day that the transfer window officially opens, meaning Premier League and EFL clubs can officially finalise transfers from this date onwards.

Deals can be in place prior to June 15, but will only be made official after this date. Some players, for example Piero Hincapié at Arsenal, spent the past season on-loan with a permanent transfer a possibility from the agreement made last summer.

When is Premier League, EFL 2026 summer Deadline Day, how to watch in UK?

Deadline Day for clubs in England is Tuesday Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. BST. The window slams shut at a later time than in the past two summers, when it ended at 7 p.m. This time was initially brought in to enable staff working across football to have a more normal work pattern. But this summer, they can expect a late night as the final deals get done.

Clubs will have a two-hour grace period after 11 p.m. to complete deals if the paperwork is submitted on time.

Sky Sports News will have live TV coverage in the UK of every transfer on Deadline Day.

Can Premier League clubs lose players after the window?

Other transfer windows across Europe follow a similar pattern to the Premier League's. Spain's LaLiga shuts at 10.59 p.m. on Sept. 1, Italy's Serie A shuts at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 shut 24 hours earlier at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 meaning they cannot bring in players after this time, but they could still lose players to a league whose transfer window remains open.

The MLS and the Dutch Eredivisie are open for business until Sept. 2, Türkiye keep their window open until Sept. 4, and the Saudi Pro League transfer window remains open until Oct. 12.

When does the Women's Super League 2026 transfer window open and shut

The transfer window for Women's Super League clubs opens on June 18 and closes on Sept. 3.

- Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

- WSL transfer window preview: Chelsea to sign a striker after Shaw snub?

More key 2026-27 Premier League, EFL dates

The World Cup runs from June 11 until 19 July featuring many of the Premier League's top players.

Premier League fixtures for the 2026-27 season are released on June 19. EFL fixtures are released June 25.

The EFL begins its 2026-27 campaign on Aug. 14 although the first round of the Carabao Cup begins on Aug. 7. The season has no confirmed end date yet.

The new Premier League season begins on Aug. 22 (this is a week later than last year, to help with recovery from the World Cup). The season ends on May 30, 2027, a week before the 2027 Champions League final.