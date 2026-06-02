Liverpool open formal talks with Andoni Iraola - sources

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Liverpool have now opened formal talks with Andoni Iraola as they begin the process of appointing a new head coach, sources told ESPN.

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes is leading the search for Arne Slot's successor following the Dutchman's dismissal on Saturday. The Anfield hierarchy is targeting a more aggressive, front-footed brand of football, with Iraola the leading candidate after his impressive work at Bournemouth, who he led to a sixth-place finish last term.

Sources told ESPN Liverpool are hoping to have a new head coach in place by the time the World Cup starts on June 11, however not before a thorough recruitment process has taken place.

There has been speculation that Liverpool will turn to an ex-player to form part of the coaching staff next season however sources told ESPN no such approaches have yet been made.

Andoni Iraola is set for Liverpool talks. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Iraola has already received backing from Steven Gerrard, who told TNT Sports: "I think he's done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.

"But let's not beat around the bush. Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world.

"So I don't think he'll be the only name on the table. But because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.

"But then there's other names out there as well that I'm sure will want that Liverpool job. It's a huge job in world football.

"But potentially to answer your question, I think he should be in the conversation, yes."

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Meanwhile, departing boss Arne Slot wrote an open letter in the Liverpool Echo to the club's fans, saying: "I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure.

"At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

"Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud."