Messi trains on his own in Argentina's opening session ahead of World Cup

What are reasonable expectations for Messi, Ronaldo at World Cup? (0:34)

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Lionel Messi trained on his own in Argentina's first practice session in the United States as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The Inter Miami captain has been sidelined with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring since May 24 but is expected to recover in time for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Messi, 38, joined the national team at their base camp in Kansas City and carried out a specific workout on Monday.

Lionel Messi began Argentina training in the U.S. on his own as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Getty Images

Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez, Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Nico González, Thiago Almada, Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina are also struggling with fitness concerns and trained separately.

"The players who are suffering from niggles and injuries continue to work with the physiotherapy team on specific exercises on the pitch and are making good progress," Argentina's Football Association said.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni received good news ahead of Saturday's warm-up friendly against Honduras with Cristian 'Cuti' Romero and Julián Álvarez having completed Monday's training session after being given the all-clear.

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Tottenham defender Cuti has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee while Atlético Madrid forward Álvarez is back to fitness after being sidelined since May 5 with an ankle sprain.

Argentina will play their final warm-up game against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on June 9 before beginning their title defence against Algeria a week later in Kansas City.

The Albiceleste will also face Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27, in Arlington, Texas.