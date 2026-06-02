Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew joins Portuguese club's Vitória SC's academy

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Cristiano Ronaldo's nephew, Dinis Pereira, has joined the academy of Portuguese club Vitória SC.

Pereira, 16, is the son of Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, and plays as a forward like his famous uncle and his cousin, Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior.

Dinis Pereira will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his uncle. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

After a strong season with Barreirense, Pereira has joined Vitória's academy and is expected to play for the club's U17 team.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed my first youth contract with Vitória," Pereira wrote on Instagram.

"I'd like to thank God, my family and everyone who believed in me, but also those who doubted me....May this journey be filled with growth, achievements, blessings and unforgettable moments.

"Above all, I want to continue to maintain humility, ambition and faith, values that have brought me this far and that will help me go even further. This is just the beginning. Let's do this together!"

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Pereira's mother, Katia Aveiro, proudly announced her son's new club and wrote on Instagram: "@vitoriasc_oficial, thank you for making my little treasure a potential part of your - and already our - story. "We're in this together, on the road to victory."