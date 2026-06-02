John Barnes: England winning the World Cup is 'unrealistic'

Who will start for England in the World Cup? (1:52)

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Former winger John Barnes insists it is "unrealistic" to expect England to win the World Cup and not doing so should not be classed as failure.

The country is still waiting to add to its one major trophy from the 1966 World Cup despite reaching the semifinal in 2018, quarterfinal four years later and the last two finals of the European Championships.

National fervour will start to ramp up as the tournament gets closer but Barnes, who won 79 caps between 1983 and 1995 but was eliminated in two World Cups by eventual winners Argentina and West Germany at the quarterfinal and semifinal stage respectively, believes it should come with a caveat.

"To expect England to win a tournament is unrealistic," he told the Press Association.

"We are England and of course we have unrealistic expectations as we always have, throughout the world and throughout history.

Tuchel's England head to the World Cup this summer aiming to win their first major trophy since 1966. Getty Images

"To not win the World Cup is not failure. What would be failure is if you don't get to the latter stages. If you are in the top five or six in the world you should be getting to the quarterfinals, semifinals.

"This team is capable of going deep into the competition, definitely."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave out the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire has been criticised.

However, Barnes had no issue with that but said it meant the German would face additional scrutiny.

"Thomas Tuchel is very pragmatic, he likes strong players like Morgan Rogers, Elliott Anderson," he added.

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"The problem he has if he doesn't win he will get criticised for not picking the superstar players.

"Strong managers are fine if you are winning matches, if you are not then the players aren't going to respond to you.

"Players in English football, more than any other football in the world, are more powerful than the managers apart from Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

"All the other managers are subservient to the players; Gareth [Southgate] in many respects massaged the egos of his team and it's fine to be that way if you are winning matches.

"I'm a big fan of Tuchel in terms of what he is doing from a philosophical point of view but we've seen in league football if the players don't like the manager, then they don't hold themselves responsible for bad performances and neither do the fans."