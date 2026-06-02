Gilmour speaks on injury World Cup blow: 'Tough one to get head round'

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Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour revealed that having his World Cup dream dashed by injury has been "a tough one to get my head around".

The 24-year-old was forced to withdraw from the squad the night before Steve Clarke's players flew to Canada, the United States and Mexico on Sunday for the global showpiece after sustaining a knee problem in the first half of Saturday's warm-up match against Curacao at Hampden.

Gilmour's place was taken by 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder Tyler Fletcher.

Billy Gilmour will miss the 2026 World Cup after suffering an injury in the friendly against Curacao. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

"I haven't got the words to describe how I'm feeling right now," the Napoli player posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Being so close to a childhood dream of mine, to play in a World Cup and now it has been taken away from me with an injury. It's been a tough one to get my head around.

"Your support and kind messages over the last few days mean the world to me and haven't gone unnoticed, so thank you so much.

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"I'll see you all back doing what I love again soon but until then, let's get behind the team and cheer them on. Come on Scotland!"

Scotland arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for their pre-tournament camp on Sunday and had their first training session in the U.S. on Monday.

They will face Bolivia in a friendly in New Jersey on Saturday before travelling to their World Cup base at Charlotte.