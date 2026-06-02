Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals he is undergoing cancer treatment

Sir Kenny Dalglish is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool history. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The former Liverpool player and manager, now 75, said in a post to social media: "As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

"Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well.

"Ideally, this would have remained private because that's the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.

"I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

"As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves."

In a statement, Liverpool said: "The support, best wishes and love of everyone at Liverpool FC are, and will continue to be, with Sir Kenny and his family.

"The club would also like to underscore his request for privacy moving forward."

The news comes two days after Kevin Keegan, who Dalglish was signed to replace at Liverpool, revealed he has stage four cancer.