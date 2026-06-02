Mexico's Raúl Jiménez: 'I see myself lifting the World Cup'

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Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez envisions his country winning the World Cup for the first time this summer.

The Fulham star is excited about the upcoming tournament that will be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

"I can see myself lifting the World Cup in New York," Jiménez told ESPN's Futbol Picante. "I imagine myself lifting the Cup at the stadium in New York.

Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez is heading into his fourth World Cup. Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images.

"We have to take it step by step, seeing how we can make that a reality. There are three group stage matches and [then] five to become champions. Step by step, we have to do our best in the group stage, do whatever it takes to finish top of the group and go head-to-head."

Mexico have never won the World Cup but reached the quarterfinal stages in 1970 and 1986.

Jiménez, 35, heading into his fourth World Cup, is also looking to score for the first time in the competition.

"I have to make the most of this moment," he said. "To make it last, and go into the World Cup feeling motivated, knowing that this is the one -- various factors at previous World Cups prevented me from performing as I would have liked. We can have a great World Cup."

Jiménez scored nine goals in 36 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season while with Mexico, he has 44 goals -- eight less than the country's all-time leading scorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

El Tri open the tournament at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on June 11 against South Africa.

They will also face South Korea and Czechia in Group A.