Oliver Glasner bids farewell to Crystal Palace in heartfelt letter: 'We had the perfect ending'

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Oliver Glasner backed Crystal Palace for another successful European campaign in a farewell letter to fans marking his pride at managing the club.

The 51-year-old Austrian, who has been linked with AC Milan, managed his final Eagles match last Wednesday, when his side lifted the Conference League trophy in Leipzig.

"What I'm most proud of is being part of a team that we've built together and the bond between players, backroom staff, Steve [Parish, chairman] and the board, and most importantly you, the supporters," he wrote in an open letter last Thursday, released by the club on Tuesday morning.

"Together we believed that there is nothing this club can't achieve, no opponent we could not defeat."

Oliver Glasner has been linked with AC Milan after winning the Conference League trophy in his final game at Crystal Palace.. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

He continued: "We created a mindset that we could compete. That doesn't mean you win every single game. But we have shown that Crystal Palace can fight against the very best teams at home and across the continent.

"We had the perfect ending in Leipzig. It was a game that showed just what this group have become. A team that refuses to give in and backs each other every step of the way.

"It'll give me great pride to watch you in the Europa League next season where I know you, the supporters, will give the team every chance of having another successful season.

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"I want to thank you for your amazing support, your resilience and most of all your belief. I will continue to follow your progress and anticipate your continued success -- you deserve it."

In the space of just over 12 months, Glasner led Palace to their first major trophy -- the 2025 FA Cup -- the Community Shield, and now a Conference League title and a Europa League place.

Lens boss Pierre Sage is widely reported to be among the top names Palace are considering to fill Glasner's shoes.