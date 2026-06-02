England reveal World Cup squad numbers

Who will start for England in the World Cup? (1:52)

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With the opening game of the World Cup rapidly approaching, England have revealed their squad numbers for the tournament.

Just as they did at Euro 2024 two years ago, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham take the No. 9 and No. 10 shirts, respectively.

Also unchanged are the likes of No. 1 Jordan Pickford, No. 4 Declan Rice and No. 7 Bukayo Saka.

Of the nine players making their senior tournament debuts, two have been given squad numbers between one and 11 -- No. 3 Nico O'Reilly and No. 8 Elliot Anderson.

England flew to Miami on Monday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

At Euro 2024 under manager Gareth Southgate, 10 of the players to receive a squad number between one and 11 started England's opening game 1-0 win over Serbia, with only No. 3 Luke Shaw starting on the bench.

For the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final, that number was once again 10, with Kobbie Mainoo the only player outside of the first 11 to start the game.

Thomas Tuchel's side will wear their all white home kit when they kick off their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

England will also don the kit for the second group game six days later against Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

For their final game in Group L, England will switch to red shirts and blue shorts to face Panama on June 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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England full squad number list

1. Jordan Pickford

2. Ezri Konsa

3. Nico O'Reilly

4. Declan Rice

5. John Stones

6. Marc Guéhi

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Elliot Anderson

9. Harry Kane

10. Jude Bellingham

11. Marcus Rashford

12. Tino Livramento

13. Dean Henderson

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Dan Burn

16. Kobbie Mainoo

17. Morgan Rogers

18. Anthony Gordon

19. Ollie Watkins

20. Noni Madueke

21. Eberechi Eze

22. Ivan Toney

23. James Trafford

24. Reece James

25. Djed Spence

26. Jarell Quansah