England reveal World Cup squad numbers

With the opening game of the World Cup rapidly approaching, England have revealed their squad numbers for the tournament.
Just as they did at Euro 2024 two years ago, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham take the No. 9 and No. 10 shirts, respectively.
Also unchanged are the likes of No. 1 Jordan Pickford, No. 4 Declan Rice and No. 7 Bukayo Saka.
Of the nine players making their senior tournament debuts, two have been given squad numbers between one and 11 -- No. 3 Nico O'Reilly and No. 8 Elliot Anderson.
At Euro 2024 under manager Gareth Southgate, 10 of the players to receive a squad number between one and 11 started England's opening game 1-0 win over Serbia, with only No. 3 Luke Shaw starting on the bench.
For the 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final, that number was once again 10, with Kobbie Mainoo the only player outside of the first 11 to start the game.
Thomas Tuchel's side will wear their all white home kit when they kick off their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.
England will also don the kit for the second group game six days later against Ghana at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
For their final game in Group L, England will switch to red shirts and blue shorts to face Panama on June 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
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England full squad number list
1. Jordan Pickford
2. Ezri Konsa
3. Nico O'Reilly
4. Declan Rice
5. John Stones
6. Marc Guéhi
7. Bukayo Saka
8. Elliot Anderson
9. Harry Kane
10. Jude Bellingham
11. Marcus Rashford
12. Tino Livramento
13. Dean Henderson
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Dan Burn
16. Kobbie Mainoo
17. Morgan Rogers
18. Anthony Gordon
19. Ollie Watkins
20. Noni Madueke
21. Eberechi Eze
22. Ivan Toney
23. James Trafford
24. Reece James
25. Djed Spence
26. Jarell Quansah