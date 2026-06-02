All the 2026 World Cup group stage kit matchups revealed

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Wondering what color kit you need to wear to support your team in a 2026 World Cup group stage game?

FIFA has now confirmed which home, away and third alternate jerseys each team will be wearing for each of their first three matches at the tournament, which kicks off on June 11.

ESPN's Leonardo Bertozzi has done soccer fans the world over a great service by posting on social media details of all the combinations for the first 72 games.

- Kit ranking: All 105 home, away, third alternate jersey at the World Cup

- Meet the World Cup debutants: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, Uzbekistan

- Need a pre-World Cup soccer fix? There's plenty, if you know where to look