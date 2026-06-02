Newcastle's Fabian Schär extends contract: 'Much more to come'

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Newcastle defender Fabian Schär has signed a new one-year deal to extend his stay at St James' Park to a ninth season.

The 34-year-old, who joined the club in a £3 million ($4m) switch from Deportivo La Coruña during the summer of 2018, was due to be out of contract at the end of this month, but will now remain part of Eddie Howe's squad for 2026-27.

Carabao Cup winner Schär has 251 senior appearances to his name and has played in two Champions League campaigns for the Magpies, although he has been out of action since January with ankle and foot problems.

Fabian Schär has been at St James' Park for just under eight years, and will now extend his stay. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The 86-times-capped Switzerland international said: "I'm really pleased to be staying at the club. I feel like I've achieved a lot in my eight years here, but I believe there is still much more to come.

"I'm proud to call Newcastle home. Everybody knows how happy I am, both in this city and with this club, so I'm very glad to be continuing that for another year.

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"Last season didn't end the way I wanted in terms of my injury, but my full focus now is on getting back to fitness and helping the team achieve our goals next season."

Head coach Howe added: "Fabian has been outstanding since I arrived at the football club, so I'm really pleased to see that he'll be staying with us.

"He's a really highly valued member of our squad, not only for his ability on the pitch but also for the leadership and experience he brings to the group."