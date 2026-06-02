Artist sues FIFA for painting over Dallas whale mural for World Cup

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An artist sued FIFA on Monday for $25 million, alleging that the federation and its partners painted over an iconic mural in downtown Dallas without his consent for the World Cup.

Wyland, an environmental artist, filed the lawsuit in Texas federal court after work crews covered the eight-story mural in blue paint last month.

The lawsuit noted that by May 18, most of the mural had been painted over.

The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee said in a May statement to a local news outlet that the mural was being replaced with a new artwork to "celebrate and build excitement for the upcoming World Cup 2026."

The committee declined comment to ESPN.

A mural known as the "Whaling Wall 82," created by artist Wyland, was painted over ahead of the World Cup. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Wyland sued FIFA as well as the companies that own and manage the building housing the mural.

"Dallas and Wyland deserved better," the lawsuit noted, adding that the destruction of the artwork was a personal tragedy to the artist and local community.

Wyland painted the mural, called "Ocean life" or Whaling Wall 82, in 1999 as part of a 100-piece series to raise awareness about ocean pollution. It depicted an ocean scene with teeming marine life, which the lawsuit said was a "civic landmark" in the city.

In the court filing, Wyland's attorneys argued that the erasing of the artwork violated a federal law protecting artists' recognized works from destruction unless the artist signs a written waiver granting permission. Wyland did not sign a waiver, according to the filing.

The destruction of the mural last month prompted an outcry from the artist, Dallas residents as well as prominent figures such as Texas-born singer Kacey Musgraves.

"We suck the soul out of everything," Musgraves reportedly wrote on Instagram about the mural's removal.

On May 15, as the mural was being painted over, Wyland posted on Instagram that FIFA had destroyed one of his "most beautiful iconic murals." He issued a cease and desist letter a few days later.

An online petition calling for FIFA to fund a new downtown mural site has gathered more than 2600 signatures.

Dallas is set to host nine matches including the semifinal -- the most of any host city. The Netherlands will take on Japan in the first game at Dallas stadium on June 14.

ESPN has reached out to FIFA for comment.