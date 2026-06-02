U.S. government grants visa to sole Haiti-based player for World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Woodensky Pierre will join his teammates in the United States. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The U.S. government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti's national football team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday.

Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti's football federation spokesperson, told The Associated Press that Pierre is scheduled to travel to Florida on Tuesday.

"It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness," he said.

Teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time they appeared on football's biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team's stadium in Haiti's capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its "home" World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger and gang violence.

Haiti will play World Cup warmup matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Peru on Friday.

Haiti opens World Cup play on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Scotland, then play five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.