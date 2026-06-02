Fulham confirm Marco Silva to leave club as manager this summer

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Marco Silva will leave Fulham this summer. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images.

Fulham have confirmed that Marco Silva will be leaving the club this summer after a five-year stint at Craven Cottage.

Silva oversaw the club's promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge, securing their first league title in 21 years in the process.

He proceeded to establish Fulham's place in the top flight in subsequent years with the club finishing mid-table in each of the last four years. They posted 54 points in 2024-25, their highest tally in the Premier League.

They were in the running to qualify for Europe this season, but fell away towards the end to finish in 11th place.

The 2-0 win over Newcastle United proved to be Silva's final game in charge of Fulham.

"To our fans -- I asked you, from day one, to always be with us. And that's what you did these past five years. We achieved a lot together, " Silva said in an open-letter to supporters.

"My staff and I always felt your support. It will never be forgotten. Fulham will always be in my heart, and sooner or later I will be back at Craven Cottage."

Sources had told ESPN Brasil that Silva is Benfica's top choice as manager and is likely to replace the departing José Mourinho.

"We will soon appoint a new leader in a timely but deliberate manner, who will meet the standards of our Club and expectations of our fans throughout the world," Fulham owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

Information from PA contributed to this report.